Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after purchasing an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,654,000 after purchasing an additional 285,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $12.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $276.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.25. The company has a market cap of $676.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

