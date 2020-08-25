Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given News Impact Score of -1.60

Media headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

BABA traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.34. The stock had a trading volume of 158,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,106,694. The company has a market capitalization of $676.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $276.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

