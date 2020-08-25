Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NYSE:ATI opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

