Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Live Nation Entertainment (NASDAQ:LYV) Financial Review

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus price target of $62.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% Live Nation Entertainment -9.36% -61.92% -6.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Live Nation Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.71 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.66 Live Nation Entertainment $11.55 billion 1.02 $69.89 million ($0.02) -2,704.50

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Esports Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or leased 120 entertainment venues and 144 other facilities in North America; and 37 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

