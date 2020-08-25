AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $235,903.55 and approximately $2,436.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

