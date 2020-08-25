Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,749,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,574,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,495.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLVF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altice N.V/EQ in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altice N.V/EQ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice N.V/EQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALLVF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Altice N.V/EQ has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

About Altice N.V/EQ

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

