Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.62

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 14230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.34 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $42,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,301.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,314 shares of company stock worth $5,731,959 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 43.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 22.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 227.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.