American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 744,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $58,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEL opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

