American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $26.15.

American Finance Trust Inc Preferred Shares Series A Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

