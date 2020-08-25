American Software (AMSWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.41 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMSWA stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.06 million, a PE ratio of 83.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

