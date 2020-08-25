American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMSC. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

American Superconductor stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $295.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.91. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

