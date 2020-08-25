Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. restated a sell rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.90.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $108.75 on Monday. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,582 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,451. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.