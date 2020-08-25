Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $117.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.