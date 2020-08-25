Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

