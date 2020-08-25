Analysts Issue Forecasts for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $12.99 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 44.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the second quarter worth $73,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

