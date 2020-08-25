Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $7.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT opened at $153.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $156.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,524 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,219 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

