Analysts Set Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) PT at $47.20

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALBO traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,368. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

