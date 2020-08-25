Analysts Set Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Price Target at $2.56

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th.

XOG stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Thursday. 30,002,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,931. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34. Extraction Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of Extraction Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $84,738.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 930,293 shares of company stock worth $230,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LSP Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 36.6% during the first quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 867,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 470.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,447 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

