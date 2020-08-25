Analysts Set Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Target Price at $2.50

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUPV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Grupo Supervielle stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,716. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Grupo Supervielle has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,010 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

