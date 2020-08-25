Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRUS. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRUS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million and a PE ratio of -10.76. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

