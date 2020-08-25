ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) vs. Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Leisure Acquisition and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leisure Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.88%. Given Leisure Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Leisure Acquisition is more favorable than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

Risk & Volatility

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48% ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A 8.38% 0.38%

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leisure Acquisition

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

