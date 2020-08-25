ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,862,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 1,650,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,551.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANPDF opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.