apM Coin Price Reaches $0.0401 on Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.86 or 0.05712609 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003620 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00048206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.