Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 475,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $616,563.20. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

NYSE:AIT opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

