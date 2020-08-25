ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 989,100 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $817.55 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ArcBest by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

