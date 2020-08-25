Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,800 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the second quarter worth about $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.77. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $59.07 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ARCE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

