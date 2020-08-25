Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Short Interest Down 12.5% in July

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSSF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Assura has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

