Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Dawson James restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, Director Kenneth H. Traub bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,223.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Athersys by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 316,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 18.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 870,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

