Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

