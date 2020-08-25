ATN Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE, RightBTC and Allcoin. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $830,752.58 and approximately $12,129.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01713570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00191601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00150948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, RightBTC, BigONE and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

