AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 9.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AtriCure by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AtriCure by 35.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

