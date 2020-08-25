ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,025,900 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 906,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,129.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATSAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

ATSAF opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

