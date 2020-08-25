Auctus (AUC) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $213,173.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00042571 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.38 or 0.05691385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00049984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,439,351 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

