AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.38 ($26.33) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.90 ($30.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.03 ($27.10).

CS stock opened at €17.56 ($20.66) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.56. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

