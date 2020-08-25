Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.66.

BLDP opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 1.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after buying an additional 774,921 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 675,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after buying an additional 98,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

