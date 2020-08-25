Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Director Ian Douglas Sutcliffe Sells 5,000 Shares

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Director Ian Douglas Sutcliffe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.76, for a total value of C$98,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,805.

Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.