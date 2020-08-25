Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.88, for a total transaction of C$1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,110 shares in the company, valued at C$5,076,136.80. Also, Director Ian Douglas Sutcliffe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.76, for a total value of C$98,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,805. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,454.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

