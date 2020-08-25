Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,625 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $99,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

