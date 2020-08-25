Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 184,835 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $42,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 430,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,055,801. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

