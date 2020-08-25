Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 733.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272,512 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after buying an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,989,000 after buying an additional 199,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 196,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

