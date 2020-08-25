Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 365.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after buying an additional 599,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,034,000 after acquiring an additional 993,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,199,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 914,581 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.99. 19,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

