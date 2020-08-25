Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,668,922 Shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 180.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,147,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668,922 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.43% of Zynga worth $39,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZNGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zynga by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 122,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 844,512 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,138.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,487.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $751,915.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,063 shares of company stock worth $3,942,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 192,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,030,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.