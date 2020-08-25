Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 77,680 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,680 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.47% of Canopy Growth worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,060,486 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 418,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 18.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 498,800 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 383,276 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

NYSE:CGC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 2,980,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

