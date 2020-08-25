Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 94,811 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $33,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $571,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $1,176,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 111,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,827. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.