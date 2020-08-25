Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,442,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,413,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.35% of Dropbox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $438,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $89,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $1,936,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dropbox by 12.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.21. 4,529,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,300 shares of company stock worth $1,066,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

