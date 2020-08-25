Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 11.79% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $53,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of XRT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $52.88.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

