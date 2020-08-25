Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,451,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AT&T were worth $31,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 218,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,496,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

