Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262,265 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.19% of Incyte worth $42,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,326,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after acquiring an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 753,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,212,000 after buying an additional 69,145 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.04. 831,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,052. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.38. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $1,776,467.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

