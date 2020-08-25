Bank of Nova Scotia Has $27.30 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.27% of Zendesk worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 7.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $93,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,262 shares of company stock worth $10,737,969. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

