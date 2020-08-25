Bank of Nova Scotia Has $41.44 Million Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1,962.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.49% of MGIC Investment worth $41,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 485.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 32.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in MGIC Investment by 141.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 3,253,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.59.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.